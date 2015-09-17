Sept 17 Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Reports H1 net sales in 34.7 percent growth, equal to 24.94 million euros ($28.17 million) (18.52 million euros as at June 30, 2014)

* H1 EBITDA rises by 19.2 percent, to reach 3.98 million euros (3.34 million euros as at June 30, 2014)

* Board of directors resolved to begin the preliminary analyses and assessments for the admission of shares to trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Italian Stock Exchange