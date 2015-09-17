BRIEF-Shanghai Belling to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Sept 17 Monrif SpA :
* Says its board of directors approved project of partial proportional demerger of E.G.A Emiliana Grandi Alberghi in Monrif
* Says demerger would consists of transfer by E.G.A Emiliana Grandi Alberghi of 100 percent stake in Immobiliare Fiomes S.r.l. to Monrif
* Says its board of directors approved also project of conditional merger by incorporation of Immobiliare Fiomes in Monrif
* Says co appoints Lin Xueyan as new general manager to replace Zhan Banghua