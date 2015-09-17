Sept 17 Monrif SpA :

* Says its board of directors approved project of partial proportional demerger of E.G.A Emiliana Grandi Alberghi in Monrif

* Says demerger would consists of transfer by E.G.A Emiliana Grandi Alberghi of 100 percent stake in Immobiliare Fiomes S.r.l. to Monrif

* Says its board of directors approved also project of conditional merger by incorporation of Immobiliare Fiomes in Monrif