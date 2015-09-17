BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
Sept 17 Stentys SA :
* Reports a 35 pct growth in H1 revenue to 2.6 million euros ($2.9 million) (H1 2014: 1.9 million euros)
* H1 operating loss amounts to 5.4 million euros versus a loss of 13.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss amounts to 5.4 million euros versus a loss of 13.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 cash position remains stable at 12.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1KsGYub Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
