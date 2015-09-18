Sept 18 Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* Sees six-month HEPS of 85.5 cents (down 50 pct) - 68.4 cents (down 60 pct)

* HEPS decline is due mainly to challenging conditions reported previously

* Further impacted by seasonal phasing of production and sales at half year

* EPS for year ending March 31, 2016 is expected to reflect a decline of between 50 pct (89.7 cents) and 70 pct (53.8 cents)

* HEPS for year to March 31, 2016 is expected to remain in line with range reported on May 25 -- a decrease of between 25 pct (134.2 cents) and 45 pct (98.4 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: