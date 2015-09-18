Sept 18 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Said on Thursday it applied to High Court of Justice in England and Wales to request the Court to sanction waiver of certain events of default under, and amendment and extension of its $200 million 10.0 pct notes due 2015

* Says initial court hearing to consider scheme application is scheduled for Sept. 24 Source text for Eikon:

