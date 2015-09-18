Sept 18 GWS Production AB :

* Says establishes sales office in Brazil to increase regional market outreach

* New sales office is established together with a sales partner, Dr Marcos Musafir, who is financing entire sales operation in an independent company

* Agreement gives GWS right to acquire company at a later stage, if sales development shows progress according to plan

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)