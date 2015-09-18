BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations
Sept 18 Ecommerce Alliance AG :
* wap-telecom GmbH in which Ecommerce Alliance has a stake of 51 percent, said it wants to open insolvency proceedings
* Because of this insolvency of wap-telecom GmbH, expected consolidated annual turnover of Ecommerce Alliance group will be significantly lower, though with no significant effect on 2015 consolidated earnings
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.