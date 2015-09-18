Sept 18 Ecommerce Alliance AG :

* wap-telecom GmbH in which Ecommerce Alliance has a stake of 51 percent, said it wants to open insolvency proceedings

* Because of this insolvency of wap-telecom GmbH, expected consolidated annual turnover of Ecommerce Alliance group will be significantly lower, though with no significant effect on 2015 consolidated earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)