BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 C-Rad AB :
* C-Rad signed contract with Skandion Clinic
* Tender also included an option for additional two systems as well as a multiple-year service contract
* Clinic can call exercise these options until 2017
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares of record on May 11, for FY 2016