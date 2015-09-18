UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
Sept 18 Cxense ASA :
* Softbank Group company ITMedia signs deal with Cxense
* Contract includes licensing Cxense insight (real-time analytics), Cxense DMP (Data Management Platform) and Cxense Advertising products
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan