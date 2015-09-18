Sept 18 Guy Degrenne SA :

* Announces results of capital increase: gross value raised is 10,060,204.30 euros ($11.48 million), number of shares issued is 21,404,690, unit price was 0.47 euros

* Says Diversita will hold 75.84 percent of its stake following the capital increase

Source text: bit.ly/1NHmCzW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)