BRIEF-Shanghai New Culture Media Group to sell stake in Wing Media for 48 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
Sept 18 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Has received a new order for components to the Wearables Market and the Consumer Electronics Market for a total value value of $1.6 million
* Delivery of components will take place in Q3-Q4 2015
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components