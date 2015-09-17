BRIEF-Shanghai Bailian Group unit to buy Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 mln yuan
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
Sept 17 Weber & Ott AG :
* To withdraw completely with effective date of withdrawal of the authorization of the par value ordinary bearer share from the Bavarian stock exchange in Munich Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Chahua Modern Housewares Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9XsFmj Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)