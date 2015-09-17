BRIEF-Shanghai Bailian Group unit to buy Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 mln yuan
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
Sept 17 Snowbird AG :
* Snow bird (Hong Kong) issues bond guaranteed by Snowbird AG - issue size 400 million renminbi ($62.85 million), maturity 2018 - hard underwriting by haitong
* Closing is expected to occur early next week
* Use of bond proceeds is intended for financing future growth and providing sufficient working capital for chinese operational company, especially in China and Europe Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Chahua Modern Housewares Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9XsFmj Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)