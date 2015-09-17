BRIEF-People.cn plans Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
Sept 17 Median Technologies SA :
* Says order backlog at the end of June 2015 has risen by 66 percent to 18.26 million euros ($20.64 million)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016