BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
Sept 17 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Says surgeons at University of Florida evaluate use of Cellvizio during partial and radical nephrectomies
* Announces the publication of clinical study results involving the use of CLE with Cellvizio in the peer reviewed Journal of Urology
Source text: bit.ly/1KTGC1Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :