BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Pierrel SpA :
* Says FDA approves commercialization of GOCCLES ("Glasses for Oral Cancer - Curing Light Exposed - Screening") of Pierrel Pharma srl in the USA
* GOCCLES is eyewear device invented by the Universita Cattolica di Roma, produced and marketed by the company Univet Optical Technologies srl
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares of record on May 11, for FY 2016