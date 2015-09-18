Sept 18 Pierrel SpA :

* Says FDA approves commercialization of GOCCLES ("Glasses for Oral Cancer - Curing Light Exposed - Screening") of Pierrel Pharma srl in the USA

* GOCCLES is eyewear device invented by the Universita Cattolica di Roma, produced and marketed by the company Univet Optical Technologies srl