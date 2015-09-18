BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Novartis AG
* Says Swissmedic approves Novartis' new heart failure medicine Entresto
* Decision by Swiss Health Authority follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Entresto in July
* Entresto is indicated in Switzerland to reduce the risk of cardiovascular mortality and morbidity in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares of record on May 11, for FY 2016