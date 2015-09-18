Sept 18 Novartis AG

* Says Swissmedic approves Novartis' new heart failure medicine Entresto

* Decision by Swiss Health Authority follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Entresto in July

* Entresto is indicated in Switzerland to reduce the risk of cardiovascular mortality and morbidity in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction