BRIEF-Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Le Tanneur et Cie SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 28.0 million euros ($32.0 million)versus 27.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss amounts to 1.0 million euros versus a loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share amounted to 1.4 million euros versus a loss of 2.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QKFbBK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
