Sept 18 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Electra private equity plc announces that yesterday
afternoon it received from pershing nominees limited on behalf
of sherborne investors a requisition for a general meeting at
which resolutions will be proposed seeking to appoint edward
bramson and ian brindle to board of electra.
* Board of electra remains convinced that interests of all
shareholders are best served by combination of a board that is
wholly non- executive and independent of any significant
shareholder, together with continuing management of portfolio by
electra partners on an exclusive and wholly discretionary basis.
* Choice will be for all shareholders to make. Board's
judgement and board's recommendation to all shareholders will be
to stay with current model which is delivering strong returns
for shareholders.
* Board is unanimous in continuing to oppose election of mr.
Bramson and mr. Brindle to board of electra.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)