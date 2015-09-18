Sept 18 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Electra private equity plc announces that yesterday afternoon it received from pershing nominees limited on behalf of sherborne investors a requisition for a general meeting at which resolutions will be proposed seeking to appoint edward bramson and ian brindle to board of electra.

* Board of electra remains convinced that interests of all shareholders are best served by combination of a board that is wholly non- executive and independent of any significant shareholder, together with continuing management of portfolio by electra partners on an exclusive and wholly discretionary basis.

* Choice will be for all shareholders to make. Board's judgement and board's recommendation to all shareholders will be to stay with current model which is delivering strong returns for shareholders.

* Board is unanimous in continuing to oppose election of mr. Bramson and mr. Brindle to board of electra. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)