Sept 18 Poundland Group Plc :

* Poundland welcomes CMA decision and will now move to complete acquisition of 99p Stores by end of September

* Further information on its plans for 99p Stores will be given in conjunction with its interim results on Nov. 19, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)