UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
Sept 18 Tele2 Ab
* James Maclaurin appointed interim group cfo and member of tele2 ab's leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan