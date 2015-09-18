UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
Sept 18 Emakina Group SA :
* Acquires 100 percent stake in capital of the Austrian agency diamond:dogs
* Acquisition represents a first payment of maximum 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) in cash out of which 0.8 million euros is executed now and the remaining amount will be executed in may 2016
* CEO Gerhard Handler leads new Emakina agency, together with CFO Christian Handler
* Acquisition should have a financial impact on consolidated EBITDA of Emakina from last quarter of 2015
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan