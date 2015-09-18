Sept 18 Emakina Group SA :

* Acquires 100 percent stake in capital of the Austrian agency diamond:dogs

* Acquisition represents a first payment of maximum 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) in cash out of which 0.8 million euros is executed now and the remaining amount will be executed in may 2016

* CEO Gerhard Handler leads new Emakina agency, together with CFO Christian Handler

* Acquisition should have a financial impact on consolidated EBITDA of Emakina from last quarter of 2015

