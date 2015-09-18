Sept 18 Bayer AG says

* Three-year results of the Phase 3 VIVID-DME trial of EYLEA show sustained improvement in vision for people with diabetic macular edema

* The results showed sustained improvements in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at three years, for EYLEA 2 milligrams, compared to laser photocoagulation

* Says VIVID-DME trial is now complete