BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Grand City Properties SA :
* Successfully places 150 million euros ($171 million)in a tap of its 1.5 pct, 10 year series E bonds, due 2025
* Offer was over-subscribed
