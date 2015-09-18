BRIEF-Guangzhou Grandbuy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Public Disclosure Platform:
* Shareholder Masum Cevik increases stake in Karsusan to 8.89 percent from 3.21 percent
* Masum Cevik buys 277,806 shares for 2.0 million lira ($667,311.73), 7.3 lira per share
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016