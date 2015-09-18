BRIEF-Guangzhou Grandbuy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Tesco Kipa :
* 5.5 million lira ($1.84 million) VAT fine regarding Dec. 2008 period has been removed by Izmir Tax Court Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9966 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016