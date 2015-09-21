Sept 21 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* All closing conditions on path toward Siegfried's acquisition of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business have been fulfilled

* Assumes that agreements between Siegfried and BASF and connected transfer of chemical-pharmaceutical production sites in France, Germany and Switzerland will be enforced as planned on September 30

Source text: bit.ly/1LqUO1a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)