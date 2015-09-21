BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
Sept 21 Siegfried Holding Ltd :
* All closing conditions on path toward Siegfried's acquisition of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business have been fulfilled
* Assumes that agreements between Siegfried and BASF and connected transfer of chemical-pharmaceutical production sites in France, Germany and Switzerland will be enforced as planned on September 30
Source text: bit.ly/1LqUO1a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q