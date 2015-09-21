BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
Sept 21 Shire Plc :
* Shire receives European approval for Intuniv (Guanfacine Hydrochloride prolonged release tablets) as a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for children and adolescents
* EC decision to grant approval is based on data from three pivotal phase 3 studies investigating short
* Decision to grant marketing authorisation follows a positive opinion adopted by committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) in July 2015
* Decision applies to all 28 EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pEk1he Further company coverage: