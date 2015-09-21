IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Sept 21 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd :
* UKCPT acquires 67.1 million stg Ventura Park Industrial Estate in swap transaction with Segro Plc
* Acquired Ventura Park in Hertfordshire for 67.1 million stg through a swap transaction with Segro Plc
* Deal also comprises sale to Segro of a 298,850 sq ft Asda distribution centre in Northampton for 31.0 million stg
* UKCPT paid 36.1 million stg difference from its existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn