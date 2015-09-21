Sept 21 Brighter publ AB :

* Acquires company behind jDome Bike Around

* Has offered to acquire 100 pct stake in Division By Zero AB (publ) through a share issue equivalent to 2.70 shares in Brighter per 1 share in Division By Zero

* Says acquisition of Division By Zero expands its IP portfolio with unique technology for, among other things, feedback human response to targeted stimuli

