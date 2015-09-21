BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
Sept 21 Zeltia SA :
* Says the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pharmamar announce the start of phase II clinical trial with Yondelis (trabectedin) in patients with meningioma, a type of brain tumor Source text for Eikon:
