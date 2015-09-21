BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
Sept 21 Biosynex SA :
* Reports H1 operating profit of 0.5 million euros ($564,550.00) versus loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income is 0.3 million euros versus a loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago
* Announces a revenue target of 22 million euros in FY 2015 (up 7 percent compared to pro forma 2014) and an operating result of 1 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1iHYIYs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pEk1he Further company coverage: