Sept 21 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Regional Media to modernise its operational model and
initiates statutory personnel negotiations
* Says negotiations apply to all publication employees of
regional media, with exception of papers published in Lapland
* Says Alma Manu Oy, a printing and distribution company of
regional media, is not included in negotiations.
* All in all, negotiations apply to 500 people.
* Says according to preliminary view of Alma Regional Media,
number of employees may be reduced by a maximum of 85 man-years
after planned actions
