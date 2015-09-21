IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Sept 21 Poyry Oyj :
* Pöyry, Ramboll and Skanska to implement improvement of Highway 6 between Taavetti and Lappeenranta
* Signed an agreement with a consortium formed by skanska infra, pöyry and ramboll on execution phase of alliance-based project related to highway 6
* Value of order is not disclosed
* Order will be recognised within the Regional Operations order stock in Q4/2014
* Total value of project is 76 million euros ($85.94 million)
* Project will be completed segment by segment in 2017 and 2018
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
