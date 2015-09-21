BRIEF-BMTC Group reported qtrly revenues C$162 mln, up 4.6 pct
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
Sept 21 Atria Oyj :
* Atria Scandinavia is planning to reorganize its businesses in Sweden
* The reorganization measures concern the sales, marketing and logistics functions
* Union negotiations will be initiated immediately
* Atria estimates that by restructuring the operations and improving productivity, it will achieve annual cost savings of around 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million), which would materialize mainly during 2016
* The reorganization means a reduction of about 35 full-time employees Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock