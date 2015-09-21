BRIEF-BMTC Group reported qtrly revenues C$162 mln, up 4.6 pct
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
Sept 21 Haikui Seafood AG :
* Public share buyback tender offer successfully completed
* Offer by Haikui Seafood related to a total of up to 1,027,600 non-par value bearer shares corresponding to up to 10 percent of company's share capital
* As a result, company will own 921,346 treasury shares amounting to 8.97 per cent of total share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock