Sept 21 Briju SA :

* The value of deals signed by Briju and its unit, Briju NETWORK BRIJU SECUR 2 Sp. z o.o. SKA, with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG between Aug. 18 and Sept 21 at 49.8 million zlotys ($13.4 million)

* The deal of the greatest value was signed on Sept. 8 and concerned sale of 84.40 kilograms of gold for 11.4 million zlotys

* The deals concerned the sale of silver and gold as well as refining and transport services, and delivery of semi-products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7141 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)