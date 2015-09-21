BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
Sept 21 Affecto Plc :
* Affecto concludes the personnel negotiations in Finland
* Will reduce 32 positions, 25 in Affecto Finland Oy and 7 in Karttakeskus Oy in addition to 7 temporary yearly lay-offs in Karttakeskus Oy
* Originally, Affecto estimated its labor requirements to reduce by up to 50 employees
* Will make restructuring expense provision of about 950,000 euros ($1.1 million) in Q3 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent