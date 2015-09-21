BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
Sept 21 Le Noble Age SA :
* Announces its intention to repurchase all or a part of its net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due January 3, 2016 (2016 ORNANEs)
* Will conduct, via Oddo & Cie, sole dealer manager, a reversebookbuilding process to collect indications of interest from holders to sell their 2016 ORNANEs, outside of the United Stated of America
* Repurchase proposal starts today and should last until market close on Sept. 22
Source text: bit.ly/1gF9OLU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pEk1he Further company coverage: