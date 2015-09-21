IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Sept 21 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* RSA Insurance Group Plc offer talks terminated
* Zurich has terminated discussions with RSA regarding a possible offer
* Trading results for July and August have been positive and ahead of our expectations
* Zurich has confirmed to RSA that due diligence findings were in line with their expectations
* While process had not been finally concluded, they had not found anything that would have prevented them from proceeding with transaction on terms announced on 25 August 2015
* Zurich's interest in acquiring RSA, which was announced on 28 July 2015, was unsolicited
* We have announced sale of our Latin America business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn