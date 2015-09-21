BRIEF-BMTC Group reported qtrly revenues C$162 mln, up 4.6 pct
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
Sept 21 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:
* Krajowy Depozyt Papierow Wartosciowych decreased its stake in Silvano Group to 9.99 pct from 14.75 pct Source text: bit.ly/1L0cgLj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock