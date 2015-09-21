BRIEF-Directel Holdings reports qtrly loss of HK$3.7 million
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent
Sept 21 Mondo TV Suisse SA :
* Signs license agreement with Calidra B.V, a Dutch company for world distribution (Asia excluded) of Calimero brand
* Agreement includes also contracts for distribution of Gris and Carnaby Street brands
* Each license agreement to expire on December 31, 2019 and envisages a commission payed to Mondo TV Suisse for its services
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.