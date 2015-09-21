BRIEF-US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 21 Volkswagen works council chief Bernd Osterloh says
* Backs CEO Winterkorn, must wait for results of EPA investigations
* If CEO was personally responsible for alleged manipulations he would step down Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.