BRIEF-Directel Holdings reports qtrly loss of HK$3.7 million
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent
Sept 21 Pharmagest Interactive SA :
* H1 net income group share of 9.3 million euros ($10.4 million) versus 8.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 14.0 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FXOtUP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.