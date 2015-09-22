Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Signed 200 million Swiss francs ($205.8 million) credit facility running to 2020
* New revolving credit facility of 200 million francs replaced the existing agreement
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.