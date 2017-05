Fitch Assigns SDIC's USD Notes Final 'A+' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'A+' to State Development & Investment Corporation's (SDIC) USD500 million 2.875% guaranteed notes due 2022 and USD500 million 3.625% guaranteed notes due 2027. The notes are issued by Rongshi International Finance Limited, SDIC's indirectly wholly owned subsidiary, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SDIC. The net proceeds will be used for refinancing a