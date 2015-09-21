BRIEF-US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 21 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :
* Has decided to appeal Copenhagen City Court (Københavns Byret) judgment from Sept. 8, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.