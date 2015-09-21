BRIEF-Directel Holdings reports qtrly loss of HK$3.7 million
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent
Sept 21 Keyrus SA :
* H1 current operating income 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 1.7 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.