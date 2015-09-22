Sept 22 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Reports H1 operating loss amounting to 5.36 million euros
($6.00 million) (2.66 million euros for the first half of 2014)
* Cash used in H1 operating activities amounting to 8.11
million euros, compared to 2.38 million euros for the first half
of 2014
* Cash balance stood at 37.22 million euros at the end of
June 2015
* Guidance for the net cash burn (net of net equity raised
during the year) for FY 2015 is 10-12 million euros
* In the coming months, the company expects to update the
market on the study status of the phase III osteonecrosis trial,
currently running in five European countries
* In the coming months, the company expects to report on
safety in eight patients in the phase IIa spinal fusion trial
Source text: bit.ly/1YxC850
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)