Sept 22 Nicox SA :

* Bausch & Lomb and Nicox announce FDA acceptance of new drug application for novel glaucoma candidate Vesneo (latanoprostene bunod)

* FDA has set an action date of July 21, 2016 to complete its review, as per the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)